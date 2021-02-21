(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for a muted start to the week amid rising bond yields as investors weigh signs that some vaccines reduce transmission of Covid-19 and concerns about inflation derailing economic growth. Currencies were mostly steady.

Equity futures slipped in Australia and rose in Japan. The U.S. dollar edged higher against the European common currency and the Australian dollar, but was down versus the yen. The euro fell marginally against the yen amid the spread of the virus in Germany.

U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Friday as benchmark Treasury yields climbed to the highest levels in a year. Oil traded below $60 a barrel as wells slowly restarted in Texas after being hit by a big freeze.

Investors are reappraising valuations that have lifted global stocks to record highs as concerns about monetary and fiscal stimulus stirring inflation become more prominent. They will also pay close attention to this week’s testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as he’s expected to re-emphasize the central bank’s commitment to easy policy to support the economic recovery.

“Any further significant upside is going to create increasing levels of concern,” said Simon Ballard, chief economist at First Abu Dhabi Bank. “It’s driven by, on one side, stimulus expectations from Mr. Biden and also the expectation of that continued dovish rhetoric and more acceptance of early stages of inflation from the Fed before even thinking of moving to a tightening bias.”

A U.S. stimulus package that exceeds $1.9 trillion is heading for a House vote this week and the Biden administration could unveil a multitrillion-dollar recovery package in March that funds infrastructure and possibly an Obamacare expansion.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine appeared to stop the vast majority of recipients in Israel from infection, providing the first real-world indication that the immunization will curb transmission of the coronavirus.

Some key events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers the central bank’s semi-annual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.

Bank of Korea monetary policy decision is out Thursday.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 fell 0.2% Friday.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3% earlier.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen was at 105.43 per dollar.

The euro was at $1.21166.

The pound traded at $1.4010.

The Aussie was at 78.75 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.34% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 2.1% to $59.84 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.5% to $1,784.25 an ounce.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.