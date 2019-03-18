(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities looked set for a muted open Tuesday as traders awaited central bank meetings that may reinforce dovish tilts to monetary policy. Treasuries fluctuated and the dollar slipped.

Futures were little changed in Japan and Hong Kong, while contracts edged higher in Australia. U.S. stocks posted modest gains Monday, climbing to a five-month high as rising oil prices fueled an advance in energy shares. The British pound fell after the speaker of Parliament blocked a bid by Prime Minister Theresa May to put her current Brexit plan up for another vote.

A dovish tilt from the world’s central banks has helped global equities rally to the highest since October. Expectations are that the Fed will point the way to just one rate hike in 2019 when it meets Wednesday in the U.S. The Bank of England also meets this week and is seen holding rates steady.

In Asia, central banks in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand hold monetary policy meetings amid expectations they too will stand pat, though may signal some willingness to cut in coming months as low inflation sweeps across the region.

Elsewhere, West Texas crude pushed toward a four-month high as OPEC and its allies recommended deferring a decision on whether to extend oil production cuts until June. In Latin America, Brazil’s equity benchmark Ibovespa touched a new high on expectations that an overhaul in the country’s social security system will be approved.

Here are some key events coming up:

Company earnings include FedEx, China Telecom, Tencent, Porsche, BMW, Hermes, Tiffany, Micron, Nike and PetroChina.

The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady, announce the end of asset roll-off from its balance sheet, and lower projections for the number of interest-rate hikes this year. The decision is due Wednesday.

Central banks in Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia are all scheduled for policy meetings.

In the euro zone, purchasing manager survey numbers on Friday will give an indication of the health of the region’s industrial and service sectors at the end of the first quarter.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 were little changed in Singapore.

Contracts on the S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were flat.

The S&P 500 Index advanced 0.4 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1.2 percent to the highest in almost seven months.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 111.44 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.7207 per dollar.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.2 percent.

The euro was steady at $1.1338, near the strongest in two weeks.

The British pound traded at $.3250, maintaining a 0.3 percent drop.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 2.60 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.8 percent to $58.97 a barrel, a four-month high.

Gold was stable at $1,303.71 an ounce.

