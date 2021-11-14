(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a steady open Monday as traders await key Chinese economic data and monitor bond-market volatility triggered by high inflation and the prospect of tighter monetary policy.

Futures for Japan and Hong Kong rose while Australia’s were little changed. Technology shares bolstered the S&P 500 Friday, limiting weekly losses and underlining the stock market’s resilience to price pressures stoked by supply chain and labor disruptions. The dollar was little changed in early trading.

Longer-maturity Treasuries fell Friday after a period of pronounced swings reflecting uncertainty about the pandemic recovery, whether inflation will be sticky and the likely speed of interest-rate hikes. Bond-market expectations for the pace of inflation over the coming decade are the highest since 2006.

Monday brings a deluge of economic data in China that is expected to show the nation’s V-shaped economic rebound is fading faster than expected. Consensus is for gains in retail sales, industrial output and fixed-asset investment -- including real estate -- to have all slowed in October.

Gyrations in sovereign bonds point to the worry that central banks will have to tighten policies more quickly than expected to curb sustained inflation. In contrast, global stocks near record levels signal equity investors are reassured by corporate strength and arguments that price pressures are transitory.

“The risk is that the FOMC will need to raise the Fed funds rate by more than we expect if inflation remains persistently high,” Kim Mundy, a strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the U.S. central bank shouldn’t overreact to elevated inflation even as it causes pain, because it is likely to prove temporary. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said controlling the Covid-19 virus in the U.S. is the key to easing price pressures.

Elsewhere, President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. Tensions between the two countries have been building over issues including Taiwan and restrictions on sales of U.S. technology to China.

Oil prices have notched the longest stretch of weekly losses since March. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer urged Biden to tap the U.S. government’s reserves of emergency fuel to help lower gasoline prices.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changed

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 113.90 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.3775 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% Friday

The euro was at $1.1448

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $80.79 a barrel

Gold was at $1,864.90 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.