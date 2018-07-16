(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities looked set for a weaker open as a decline in tech shares led most U.S. stocks lower and investors evaluated whether earnings can deliver on high expectations against a backdrop of trade tensions. The dollar retreated with Treasuries and oil slid below $70 a barrel.

Futures in Japan and Hong Kong pointed to declines for equity markets. Disappointing subscriber growth at Netflix Inc. sent its shares plunging and dragged Nasdaq futures down. Ten-year Treasury yields rose, while the greenback declined against most peers following strong upward revisions to U.S. retail sales. Commodities fell, with West Texas Intermediate oil slumping over 4 percent. Emerging-market currencies edged higher.

The escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions could weaken economic growth and upend the current market-friendly backdrop of low volatility in equities and rates, the International Monetary Fund and BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink warned. Stock investors are assessing whether prices justify what’s being delivered from companies as the earnings season ramps up. It’s been a mixed bag so far and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is up next.

Elsewhere, oil slid to $68 a barrel as global trade anxiety combined with a Saudi offer of added crude for Asia to boost market volatility.

These are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season continues with reports due from companies including: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, American Express, Microsoft, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and IBM.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee and answers lawmakers’ questions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were about 0.3 percent below the level when Tokyo cash equity markets last traded on Friday.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.3 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2 percent.

Nasdaq futures lost 1 percent during the final hour of trading.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 percent Monday.

Currencies

The yen held at 112.29 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.7036 per dollar.

The euro was little changed at $1.1713.

The British pound bought $1.3240.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 2.86 percent, while the yield on the 30-year increased three basis points to 2.96 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 4.2 percent to $68 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,240.91 an ounce.

