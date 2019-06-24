(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set to drift Tuesday after their U.S. counterparts slipped for a second session in a lackluster session. Treasuries gained, while the dollar declined.

Equity futures were slightly lower in Japan, Australia and South Korea. The S&P 500 posted a modest loss as energy producers dropped in the wake of new U.S. sanctions on Iran where President Donald Trump imposed restrictions on the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and eight senior military commanders. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 2.01%. West Texas oil futures pared recent gains in early Asian trading Tuesday.

Markets look to have entered a holding pattern ahead of the meeting between Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping this week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan, which presents a pivot point for trade relations between the two countries. Sentiment remains fragile as investors mull geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. On Tuesday, traders will keep a close eye on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who discusses monetary policy in a speech in New York.

It’s “a pretty good guess that we won’t see a whole lot of movement in front of the big upcoming meetings (G-20 and OPEC),” wrote Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. “The results of those meetings should be quite important to the stock market’s next move.”

Elsewhere, the euro touched a three-month high against the dollar even as data showed that a slump in German business confidence deepened in June. Gold extended its advance above $1,400 an ounce

Here are some key events coming up:

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York Tuesday. He’ll discuss the challenges facing the U.S. economy.

MSCI Inc. announces results of its 2019 Market Classification Review on Tuesday, including whether Kuwait gets upgraded from frontier to emerging-market status.

The Group of 20 summit is in Osaka, Japan on Friday and Saturday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%.

S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.2%.

Hang Seng futures were little changed.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.1%.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1399, the strongest in almost 14 weeks.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2736.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.31 per dollar.

China’s offshore yuan was at 6.8763 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped four basis points to 2.01%.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.31%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $57.70 a barrel.

Gold slipped 0.1% to $1,419 an ounce after climbing 1.5% in the previous session.

