(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell as concern over France’s political crisis stoked anxiety in global markets, while traders awaited policy decisions from major central banks due this week.

Equity benchmarks in Japan and South Korea declined while those in Australia fluctuated. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries slipped and US equity futures were little changed. Markets including Singapore, India and Indonesia are closed for holidays.

The flight to haven assets came as risk sentiment turned sour, with a gauge of global stocks falling the most in two weeks as the fallout from France’s snap parliamentary election threatened to spill over into the rest of the European Union. The greenback inched higher and traded around its highest since November. The euro steadied after falling the most in two months last week. French bond futures edged lower in early Asian trading. Last week, the spread between French and German bonds widened the most on record.

“The investor uncertainty over ballot boxes shows up again – with the last two weeks highlighting the risks of volatility despite expectations for governmental changes – start with South Africa, continue to Mexico and now throw in Europe with the surprise French election,” said Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY Mellon. “In the next month, fears are rising about snap election risks in Japan and Germany given the weak government support showing up in polling there.”

The People’s Bank of China is expected to inject some extra cash when it rolls over its medium-term lending facility on Monday, but most economists project it will leave the rate on the funds unchanged at 2.5%. The decision comes ahead of key data including industrial production, retail sales, home prices and property investment as policy makers implement measures to prop up the real estate market.

“The market will pay particular interest to housing price data, seeking evidence that the government’s recent efforts to stabilize the downward spiral in the property market are taking effect after 10 straight months of falling house prices,” Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia Pty, wrote in a note.

Political Risks

A coalition of France’s left-wing parties presented a manifesto to pick apart most of Macron’s seven years of economic reforms and set the country on a collision course with the EU over fiscal policy. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said she won’t try to push out President Emmanuel Macron if she wins France’s snap parliamentary election, in an appeal to moderates and investors.

Days after the Federal Reserve pared back projections for US monetary easing this year, policymakers from the UK to Australia are likely to signal this week that they’re still not convinced enough about disinflation to start lowering borrowing costs themselves. Emerging market policy makers, including in Indonesia and Brazil, are also likely to push back on rate cut expectations.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari at the weekend said the central bank can take its time and watch incoming data before starting to cut interest rates, echoing sentiment from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester who still sees inflation risks as tilted to the upside.

US stocks struggled to gain traction Friday after a gauge of consumer sentiment sank to a seven-month low as high prices continued to take a toll on views of personal finances. The S&P 500 closed mildly lower, led by a drop in industrial shares. Tech outperformed, with Adobe Inc. up 15% on a strong outlook. The Stoxx Europe 600 slid 1%, while France’s CAC 40 Index extended losses to over 6% last week, the most since March 2022.

This week, traders will also be watching inflation readings in Europe and the UK to help finesse bets on the global monetary policy outlook. Meantime, a swath of Federal Reserve officials including Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Fed Governor Adriana Kugler are due to speak.

In commodities, oil held its biggest weekly advance since early April as traders waited for Chinese trade data that will provide a snapshot on the economic strength of the world’s top crude importer.

Key events this week:

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, unemployment, Monday

Philippines overseas remittances, Monday

Italy CPI, Monday

US Empire manufacturing, Monday

ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane speaks, Monday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Chile rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Tuesday

Singapore trade, Tuesday

US retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, cross-border investment, Tuesday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Tuesday

Japan trade, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues minutes of April policy meeting, Wednesday

South Africa CPI, retail sales, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Canada issues Summary of Deliberations, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

New Zealand GDP, Thursday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Indonesia rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

Switzerland rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone finance ministers meet, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Hong Kong CPI, Friday

India S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Friday

US existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Canada retail sales, Friday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:47 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7%

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 2%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0706

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2708 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6617

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $66,738.55

Ether rose 1% to $3,634.08

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.24%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.925%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $78.33 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,327.02 an ounce

