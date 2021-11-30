(Bloomberg) -- Stocks looked set to extend declines in Asia on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said officials should consider a faster removal of monetary stimulus. The Treasury yield curve flattened.

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong pointed lower. The S&P 500 slumped almost 2% overnight and a gauge of implied equity market swings jumped. The gap between yields on 5-year and 30-year U.S. Treasuries shrunk to the least since March last year.

Powell said the next Fed meeting should discuss whether to wrap up bond purchases a few months earlier and retired the word “transitory” to describe high inflation. That could open the door to earlier interest-rate hikes. Money markets show close to 60 basis points of increases priced in by end-2022.

Powell’s pivot came on top of worries about growth threats from the omicron virus strain amid a rift over the efficacy of current vaccines. Commodities including oil tumbled, the yen strengthened and a dollar gauge retreated.

Diminishing monetary policy support and the still-uncertain risks for global reopening from the new virus variant have sent pulses of volatility across markets. The yield-curve shift could be taken as suggestive of economic challenges ahead.

The flattening curve “doesn’t suggest imminent doom for the equity market in and of itself,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., said on Bloomberg Television. She added “alarm bells go off in terms of recession” when the curve gets closer to inverting, and recommended also monitoring lower quality-corporate bond spreads for a gauge on sentiment.

The perennial issue of raising or suspending the U.S. debt ceiling is also back on the radar. Elevated yields on some Treasury bills maturing in late December are hinting at concern the U.S. will run out of borrowing capacity before the end of this year.

In Asia, Hong Kong will be under scrutiny after the city’s stocks and the currency sank to multi-year lows. Beijing’s crackdown on private enterprises and contagion fears from developer China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis were already roiling its markets before the latest virus and policy concerns flared.

Some key events to watch this week:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

Euro zone manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

U.S. construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Fed’s Beige Book on Wednesday

OPEC, allies may re-evaluate plans for reviving oil supplies, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.S. jobs report, factory orders, durable goods on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.9%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.5%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 113.12 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3676 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro was at $1.1341

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.4% to $66.18 a barrel

Gold was at $1,774.53 an ounce

