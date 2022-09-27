(Bloomberg) -- The dollar soared after the White House talked down the prospect of a currency agreement to weaken the greenback and equities extended declines in Asia after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers.

Benchmark stock indexes dropped more than 2% in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea. European and US futures slid, extending a move that saw the S&P 500 cap its worst run since early 2020. Apple Inc. scrapped plans to increase iPhone production, further weighing on sentiment.

A gauge of the dollar set a fresh all-time high, the pound and the euro fell and the offshore yuan depreciated to the weakest on record versus the greenback as the Fed’s tightening stance damped sentiment. The yen remained near the key 145 mark versus the dollar and within sight of levels that have drawn intervention from Japan.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury touched 4% for the first time since 2010. Rates on similar dated Australia bonds reached a three-month high while Japan’s benchmark yield closed at the upper limit of the central bank’s target band on Tuesday.

Federal Reserve officials reiterated their determination to tame inflation, with James Bullard underscoring the need for tighter monetary policy.

Read More: Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

“The fact we have such a strong increase in US yields is attracting flows into the US dollar,” said Nanette Hechler-Fayd’herbe, chief investment officer of international wealth management for Credit Suisse Group AG. “As long as monetary and fiscal policy worldwide are really not coming to strengthen their own currencies, we should be anticipating a very strong dollar.”

Leaks to a gas pipeline between Russia and Western Europe were labeled as sabotage by US and German officials, ratcheting up friction with Vladimir Putin’s regime. Russia threatened to cut off gas to Ukraine’s allies in Europe and annexed a large chunk of Ukraine in the latest signs of escalating conflict.

European gas prices rose while worries about slowing global growth weighed on other raw materials, sending a Bloomberg index of commodity prices to the lowest level since February. West Texas Intermediate crude fell to around $77 per barrel.

UK markets were again in turmoil days after the new prime minister unveiled sweeping tax cuts that threaten to add to inflationary pressures. The 30-year UK government bond yield topped 5% for the first time in two decades.

How much damage is a strong dollar causing? That’s the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. It’s brief and we don’t collect your name or any contact information. Please click here to share your views.

Key events this week:

Fed’s Mary Daly, Raphael Bostic, Charles Evans and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at events, Wednesday

Euro zone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Thursday

China PMI, Friday

Euro zone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US consumer income , University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Lael Brainard and John Williams speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 11:27 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures 1.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Topix index dropped 1.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%

The Kospi index slipped 2.5%

The Hang Seng Index declined 2.6%

Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures dropped 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.79 per dollar

The euro slid 0.4% to at $0.9554

The British pound fell 0.7% to $1.0659

The offshore yuan fell 0.7% to 7.2329 to the dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.4% to $18,609

Ether dropped 3.6% to $1,276

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose 10 to 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slid 1.5% $77.25 a barrel

Gold rose fell 0.3% to $1,624.16 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.