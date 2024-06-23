(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to fall into a week that includes measures of inflation that will help guide bets on the outlook for global interest rates.

Equity futures in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong point to early losses when markets open on Monday. Contracts for US shares were steady in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 slipped on Friday amid a large options expiry.

The moves come as markets are at a critical juncture for positioning into the second half of 2024 with the outlook for central bank policy rates from New Zealand to Japan and the US unclear. Inflation prints in Australia and Tokyo as well as the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of consumer costs may help, after data showed US services activity picked up to the fastest pace in more than two years.

This week, while parsing inflation data, traders will also be keeping watch on rising political risks. The first US presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is scheduled and as well as the first round of voting in the French legislative election is set to take place this coming weekend.

Traders and strategists are beginning question how long the rally can persist as bond and currency markets gyrate from shifting bets on central bank rate cuts and election uncertainty in Europe. A gauge of global equities has climbed 2.3% this quarter, set for a third straight quarterly gain while US stocks have notched fresh highs this month amid the AI frenzy.

At a stock level, a correction is already starting to play out as market breadth is extremely weak with momentum for a few shares continuing almost unabated, according to Morgan Stanley. That may remain into the second half however until there’s a change in the macro outlook, such as inflation signaling the need for a rate hike or growth materially slows, Michael Wilson, chief US stock strategist wrote in a note to clients on Sunday.

“Until the bond market pushes back via a higher term premium, or growth slows down in a more meaningful way, we expect this narrow market performance to persist,” he wrote.

In Asia, investors of Chinese assets sold off again last week as policymakers showed no urgency to roll out more stimulus. The yuan slid to its lowest in seven months, and the benchmark Shanghai composite index fell below the 3,000 level on Friday for the first time since March.

Meanwhile, China and the European Union have agreed to start talks on the bloc’s plans to impose tariffs on electric vehicles imported from the Asian nation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% on Friday as an estimated that $5.5 trillion of options expired during the quarterly event ominously known as “triple witching.” Nearly 18 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges more than 55% above the three-month average. Nvidia Corp. played an added role, with the value of contracts tied to the chipmaker the second-largest of any underlying asset, lagging only the S&P 500.

The greenback was steady in early Asian trading while the Japanese yen was below 160 per dollar as traders remain weary of officials lifting verbal warnings on the currency’s movement. Retail investors appear to be reloading bets for a rebound in the yen after its 1.5% slide this month increases the risk of intervention.

Treasury 10-year yields closed little changed at 4.26% on Friday after the S&P Global’s June preliminary US manufacturing and services PMIs beat estimates. The stronger data unwound an earlier rally in Treasuries following softer European PMI data. France’s risk premium over Germany closed at the highest since 2012.

In commodities, oil fell 1.8% to below $81 a barrel amid a stronger greenback and a technical indicator suggesting the recent rally has gone too far. Gold fell amid a re-think of the Fed’s rate cut outlook.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:27 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0692

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.76 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2906 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6639

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $63,695.25

Ether fell 0.5% to $3,417.26

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $80.60 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

