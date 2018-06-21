(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set to fall, extending the worst week for regional equities since late March, amid concern global trade restrictions will curb growth. The pound rose and Treasuries advanced.

Futures fell on equity indexes in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 Index declined and the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its eighth straight drop after the Supreme Court ruled states can collect sales tax from online retailers, rattling Amazon.com and EBay. The pound jumped the most in two months after the BOE’s chief economist voted for an immediate rate hike.

A quick escalation of tension between the U.S. and China this month is threatening the growth outlook just as the Federal Reserve signals a faster pace of policy tightening. While many are hoping for a truce before Chinese goods get hit with tariffs, President Donald Trump has shown no signs of backing down.

Read more here on what’s wrong with Asian stocks

Elsewhere, oil steadied as Saudi Arabia pressed ahead with efforts to boost OPEC output. Italian assets were hit after two prominent critics of the European Union were given key posts in parliament.

Here are some remaining events to watch out for this week:

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries meets in Vienna on Friday.

Inflation data is due out in Japan.

Flash PMIs will be released in Germany, France and for the euro-zone.

And here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 1 percent in Chicago.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.5 percent.

Futures on the Hang Seng were down about 1 percent.

The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.6 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 percent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 2 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 1.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 percent.

The euro held at $1.1602.

The pound bought $1.3246.

The yen traded at 109.96 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 2.90 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate was at $65.80 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,267.19 an ounce.

