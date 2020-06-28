(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised to slip at the start of the trading week as investors weighed a record daily pace of coronavirus infection increases in the U.S. against signs the Chinese economy is continuing to recover from its shutdown. The yen edged up.

Early moves in currency markets Monday were muted, with the Australian dollar modestly lower. Traders will be watching the open of U.S. equity futures after global equities fell last week, with stock futures in Japan and Australia pointing lower. Chinese markets reopen after a two-day holiday.

Last week’s risk-off stance could endure as coronavirus cases surpassed 10 million and a resurgence in the U.S. continues to batter states likes Texas, Arizona and Florida. Meantime, in China, industrial companies saw the first monthly increase in profits since November.

“Markets have taken a breather on the reopening but not entirely priced out the progress,” said Ben Emons, managing director for global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.

On the policy front, China’s central bank said it will implement new monetary tools to make sure liquidity reaches the real economy. The People’s Bank of China said it will increase the proportion of smaller company, credit and manufacturing loans, and continue to lower lending rates, while reiterating that it will keep the yuan stable.

Here are some key events coming up:

New York Fed President John Williams moderates a discussion with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday.

On Tuesday, Federal Resserve Chairman Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testify before the House Financial Services Committee.

The U.S. jobs report for June on Thursday may continue data-collection issues from May that appear to understate the true scale of joblessness.

Friday brings the U.S. Independence Day holiday. Markets are closed, along with government offices.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2.4% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 255 dropped 0.8%.

Hang Seng futures lost 0.4%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 1.6%.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1% to 107.12 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 7.0871 per dollar.

The Aussie slid 0.1% to 68.60 U.S. cents.

The euro bought $1.1223.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points on Friday to 0.64%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude oil ended last week at $38.49 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,771.29 an ounce.

