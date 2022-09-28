(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities are set to jump following the strongest day for US stocks since early August after the Bank of England unveiled a bond-buying program that triggered a global rally in government debt.

Stock futures for Japan and Hong Kong rose more than 2% while contracts for Australia also climbed. The S&P 500 advanced 2% to snap a six-day losing streak, helped along by a surge in Amazon.com Inc. shares after the company unveiled a push further into wellness, security and the auto industry.

The rally in risk assets was triggered by the BOE’s plan to purchase up to £65 billion ($71 billion) in UK government debt over the next two weeks. The move averted a crisis for retirement funds and looks set to lift risk sentiment in Asia’s markets Thursday.

The region’s financial authorities have been on high alert in recent weeks, with China, Japan and South Korea among nations taking action in markets to prevent a downward spiral.

Read more: Plunging Markets Spur New Intervention Warnings Across Asia

The BOE’s bond buying buoyed the pound, which recently fell to the lowest since 1985. In recent moves, China’s central bank issued a warning to speculators targeting the yuan, South Korea unveiled a bond buying program and Taiwan mulled currency controls.

Read more: UK Government Hopes to Rebuild Credibility After BOE Bailout

Treasuries rallied while a Bloomberg dollar index fell on Wednesday by the biggest margin since the early weeks of the pandemic.

Federal Reserve officials continued to hammer home the central bank’s hawkish outlook. Altanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he anticipated another 75 basis points hike in November and a further 50 basis points in December.

“All eyes are on inflation and interest rates, and this renewed hawkishness or more aggressive hawkishness from the Fed has certainly sent equity markets into a period of concern here,” said Josh Emanuel, chief investment officer of investment management at Wilshire. “From this point forward, equities are really going to take their cues from bond market. So if you see bond yields move lower, that is a good sign for equities.”

European Union officials unveiled fresh economic limits on Russia in response to further annexing of Ukraine. The new round of sanctions would bar sales of Russian oil by third party countries beyond a set price cap. The plan would inflict around $6.7 billion in economic pain on Russia.

How much damage is a strong dollar causing? That’s the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. It’s brief and we don’t collect your name or any contact information. Please click here to share your views.

Key events this week:

Euro zone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Thursday

China PMI, Friday

Euro zone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US consumer income , University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Lael Brainard and John Williams speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 climbed 2%

Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 2%

Nikkei 225 futures gained 2.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 1.5%

Hang Seng Index futures jumped 2.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rise 0.1%

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.24 per dollar

The offshore yuan was flat 7.1616 versus the dollar

The euro fell 0.1% at $0.99720

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 21 basis points to 3.73%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 2.12%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 49 basis points to 4.01%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $81.78 a barrel

Gold was at $1,657.79 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.