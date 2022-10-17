(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set to follow Wall Street higher after the S&P 500 closed above a key technical level and the reversal of the UK’s vast fiscal stimulus bolstered global sentiment.

Equity futures rose for Japan and Hong Kong, Australian shares climbed and a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies advanced the most in two weeks. UK bonds surged and the pound rallied in a boost to confidence that flowed through into the US session, with the S&P 500 rebounding above key support and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 notching its biggest gain since July.

The Japanese yen depreciated closer to the key 150 level versus the dollar, keeping traders on watch Tuesday for potential intervention from Japan to support the ailing currency. A greenback index is around recent lows as most major peers claw back losses.

China’s decision to delay the publication of key economic data including third-quarter gross domestic product may inject a note of caution to trading in the region. The Communist Party congress provided few signs of a let up in China’s Covid-zero and property-market policies that are weighing on the economy.

Government bond yields in New Zealand jumped after inflation remained stronger than expected, underscoring risks to markets from persistently high consumer prices even in countries at the vanguard in tightening monetary policy. Yields slipped in Australia, echoing earlier moves in Treasuries.

Amid debate about when stocks might find a bottom, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson wrote that the rout which took the S&P 500 to test a “serious floor of support” could lead to a technical recovery. The strategist, who’s one of Wall Street’s most-prominent bearish voices, said he “would not rule out” the measure rising to about 4,150. That’s 13% above current levels.

Elsewhere in markets, oil crept higher after prices were barely changed Monday as traders contended with both a dimming demand outlook and tightening crude supplies. Gold was steady and Bitcoin continued to traded below $20,000.

The latest US recession probability models by Bloomberg economists Anna Wong and Eliza Winger forecast a higher probability of such an event across all time frames -- with the 12-month estimate of a downturn by October 2023 hitting 100%. That’s up from 65% for the comparable period in the previous update.

Key events this week:

US industrial production, NAHB housing market index, Tuesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

Euro area CPI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, Fed Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Charles Evans, James Bullard speak, Wednesday

US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Euro area consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 2.7% Monday

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.5%

The S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 1.5%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.4%

Hang Seng futures advanced 1.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $0.9840

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.00 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2058 per dollar

The British pound was steady at $1.1355

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $19,527.05

Ether was little changed at $1,330.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 4.01% on Monday

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 3.99%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $85.89 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

