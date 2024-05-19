(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mostly higher in early trading after US equities notched a fresh record amid resilient corporate earnings and as China took steps to shore up its property market.

Equities in Australia and Japan rose, and futures for Hong Kong pointed to early gains on Monday. US stock futures also edged higher after the benchmark S&P 500 Index climbed on Friday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 40,000 for the first time.

Traders on Monday will be looking to China following Beijing’s attempt to rescue the nation’s beleaguered property market, even as concerns linger that the measures may be too small. The recent rally in China stocks has spilled over into Asian shares, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index having climbed for six straight days, matching its longest win streak this year.

Market participants will be on the lookout for any market impact after a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in dense fog. Oil fell in early trading.

Bloomberg’s dollar index was little changed on Monday, after dropping last week, as traders finessed bets on the Federal Reserve outlook after inflation in April eased more than economists expected. A chorus of Fed officials are due to speak this week, including Governor Christopher Waller who is set to talk specifically about the US economy and monetary policy.

“We continue to expect the Fed to cut rates by 50 basis points this year, with more reductions in 2025 and 2026,” said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “This creates a benign macro environment that is supportive of our investment recommendation for quality bonds and quality stocks.”

Australian 10-year yields climbed in early Asia trading, while the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed.

This week, traders will be looking to economic activity readings in Europe as well as inflation prints in the UK, Canada and Japan. Policy decisions in New Zealand, Indonesia, South Korea and Chile are also due, while Nvidia Corp. is set to report earnings.

Some key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Monday

Thailand GDP, Monday

BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent speaks on monetary policy transmission, Monday

Chile GDP, Monday

Reserve Bank of Australia issues minutes of May policy meeting, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the US economy and monetary policy, Tuesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey delivers a lecture, Tuesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

South Africa CPI, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

FOMC minutes from April 30-May 1 policy meeting, Wednesday

Singapore CPI, GDP, Thursday

South Korea rate decision, Thursday

India S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, consumer confidence, Thursday

US new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Chile rate decision, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany GDP, Friday

Malaysia CPI, Friday

US durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:02 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.8%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0871

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.76 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2342 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $66,250.38

Ether fell 0.1% to $3,071.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.42%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.24%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $79.81 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,417.97 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Richard Henderson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.