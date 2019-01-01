(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to kick off 2019 on a muted note, with a holiday in Japan likely to dampen volumes, after global stocks finished their worst year since the financial crisis.

Futures relative to fair value suggest slight declines in Australia and Hong Kong. On Monday, the S&P 500 Index ended the worst year for U.S. stocks since 2008 with a narrow gain in thin pre-holiday trading on optimism about a deal on trade between the U.S. and China. The advance trimmed the worst December rout for the S&P 500 since 1931 to 9.2 percent. That monthly rout capped a 6.2 percent slide in the year, the biggest of the record bull market. Treasuries won’t trade because of the Japan holiday.

Stocks around the world limped into the end of a dismal year that’s seen bear markets in equities from Japan to Germany. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 16 percent last year, the most since 2011. The 10-year Treasury yield slid to 2.68 percent, the lowest since February. The dollar edged lower as a government shutdown continued, while the yen climbed to a four-month high.

Elsewhere, in commodities, crude slumped to its first annual loss since 2015, completing a reversal that saw it drop from a four-year high set just three months ago. Natural gas futures slid below $3 for the first time since September, giving the front-month contract its worst December since 1991. Gold barreled into 2019 near a six-month high on haven demand.

To read more on what’s going on in the markets, go to our Markets Live blog.

Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

The U.S. December jobs report is due Friday, Jan. 4.

Fed Chair Powell is interviewed with predecessors Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke at the annual meeting of the American Economic Association Friday. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic joins a panel on long-run macroeconomic performance.

And these are the main moves in markets Monday:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P/ASX 200 Index relative to fair value suggest an early decline of 0.6 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index relative to fair value point to an early drop of 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.9 percent Monday.

Currencies

The yen fell 0.1 percent to 109.75 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.8730 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed Tuesday.

The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1459.

The British pound traded at $1.2752.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 2.68 percent Monday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2 percent to $45.41 a barrel Monday.

Gold was steady at $1,284.60 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Tim Smith

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.