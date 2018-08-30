(Bloomberg) -- Asian traders braced for losses in equities as President Donald Trump was said to be moving ahead with a plan to impose new tariffs on China as soon as next week. Treasuries climbed, as did the dollar and the yen.

Futures signaled losses for shares in Japan, China and Hong Kong after the S&P 500 declined. Argentina failed to stem a rout in the peso as the central bank jacked up its benchmark interest rate, already the highest in the world, to 60 percent. Emerging-market stocks fell the most in two weeks and currencies declined, with the lira tumbling on a Turkish holiday amid reports the central bank’s deputy governor is set to resign.

Caution is creeping into markets as global stocks round out a month that’s seen a strong rally from mid-August. While the Federal Reserve remains on its tightening path and Chinese authorities have moved to loosen policy and stem declines in its currency, the threat of global growth being hit from a souring of U.S.-China relations remains front and center.

People familiar with the matter said the U.S. president wants to move ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as soon as a public-comment period concludes next week.

Elsewhere, crude broke through $70 a barrel for the first time in a month as shrinking stockpile levels in the U.S. pointed to supply constraints.

Terminal users can read more in our Bloomberg Markets Live blog here.

Here are some key events scheduled for the remainder of this week:

China’s official factory PMI are due Friday.

The Bank of Korea sets policy on Friday. Weak jobs growth has cooled speculation of an interest-rate increase.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.8 percent in Singapore.

Futures on the FTSE China A50 Index dropped 0.9 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.8 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.4 percent.

Currencies

The yen was at 111.03 per dollar after strengthening 0.6 percent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2 percent Thursday.

The offshore yuan was at 6.8650 per dollar after dropping 0.7 percent.

The euro bought $1.1667.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 2.86 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.8 percent to $70.05 a barrel.

Gold held at $1,199.97 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.