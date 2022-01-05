(Bloomberg) -- A global selloff in technology shares continued into Asia Thursday, following overnight losses on Wall Street as concerns grew about more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Communication Services Index dropped as much as 1.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.7%, set for a fourth day of declines.

Among the region’s top losers, South Korea’s internet services provider Kakao Corp. fell as much as 10%, while Australia’s payment services firm Afterpay Ltd. dropped a maximum of 11%. Tencent Holdings Ltd. lost 2.2%, with Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp. also down 1.7%.

The selloff came after Fed officials said at a key meeting last month that a strengthening economy and higher inflation could lead to earlier and faster interest rate increases than expected. Asian tech firms have also been grappling with the fallout of China’s sweeping regulatory crackdown to curtail monopolistic behavior in the sector.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.