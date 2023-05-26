(Bloomberg) -- A plane landed safely in a South Korean airport after a passenger opened an exit door during the flight.

Asiana Airlines Flight OZ8124 departed Jeju Island, a popular location for holidays in South Korea, and as it neared the destination airport in Daegu about an hour away, a passenger opened one of the doors, according to a company spokesperson. The passenger is now under police investigation though Asiana declined to provide further details.

The passenger told police he had touched the lever of an emergency door near him, the spokesperson added.

There were no injuries and no one fell from the plane, the spokesperson said, though some people were taken to the hospital. The flight was carrying about 194 passengers.

Asiana is South Korea’s second-largest airline company and is in the process of being acquired by Korean Air.



