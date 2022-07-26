Ask IMF Chief Economist Your Questions on the Latest Global Economy Report

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund published its World Economic Outlook update today, analyzing an uncertain future as countries like the US teeter on the edge of an economic recession and inflation pain is felt across the globe.

IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas joins Odd Lots podcast host, Tracy Alloway, and Bloomberg’s IMF reporter, Eric Martin, for a conversation analyzing the report tomorrow.

Tune into Bloomberg’s Twitter Space on Wednesday, July 27 at 9 a.m. in New York for the conversation.

Have questions for Gourinchas? Submit yours in advance using this form, or send a direct message to Bloomberg’s @business Twitter account. Live questions will also be accepted during the conversation with the hashtag #WEO.

Read More: IMF Cuts World GDP Outlook a Third Time as Inflation, Rates Jump

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.