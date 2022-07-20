(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV halved its sales growth guidance for this year as a decision to ship deliveries before quality checks were completed meant it had to delay booking some revenue.

Expected sales growth for 2022 is cut to around 10% from approximately 20%, Europe’s largest semiconductor equipment maker said Wednesday.

The company’s net sales forecast for the third quarter fell short of analyst expectations. It predicts sales of 5.1 billion euros ($5.22 billion) to 5.4 billion euros for the third quarter compared with an estimate of 6.48 billion euros in a Bloomberg analyst survey.

The company began skipping some final testing in its factories last year to speed up delivery. This meant clients get their machines more quickly, but ASML had to delay sales recognition for those shipments until formal customer acceptance.

The value of fast shipments in 2022 leading to delayed revenue recognition into 2023 is expected to increase to 2.8 billion euros from a previous forecast of about 1 billion euros, the company said.

“What we saw in the second quarter, which is basically an acceleration of supply chain constraints, is actually also happening in the third quarter,” CEO Peter Wennink said in a statement. “And I think it will happen throughout the remainder of the year.”

ASML shares have been under extra pressure in recent weeks as the US pushes the Netherlands to ban the chip-tool maker from selling some deep ultraviolet lithography systems to China. Washington is focused on banning sales of the most advanced type of DUV technology, immersion lithography machines, Bloomberg reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.

Read more: US Pushes for ASML to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to China

The Dutch government, which confirmed US officials are seeking to expand an existing moratorium on the sale of such systems to the Asian nation, has yet to agree to any additional restrictions. ASML opposes the proposed ban because DUV lithography equipment is already a mature technology, Wennink said earlier this year.

“The geopolitical situation, the technological sovereignty that countries are after is driving” big investment and subsidy programs, he said in a separate statement Wednesday. He said ASML expects a “quadrupling or quintupling” of the semiconductor content in the longer term despite “mixed signals” in the short term.

ASML has cornered the market for the latest advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment needed to make cutting-edge chips that are faster, cheaper and more efficient.

“The demand is still significantly higher than what we can make,” Wennink said. “This was the situation in the last quarter it’s still the same. We don’t see any demand reduction.”

Wennink said despite the “very strong” demand in automative, the company sees a slowdown particularly in products such as PCs and smartphones.

The Dutch company’s customers include Samsung Electronics Co. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which have been investing heavily to keep up with rebounding demand as lockdowns ended. It competes with Japan’s Nikon Corp. in deep ultraviolet machines used to produce more mature chips.

The delivery times for semiconductors fell by a day in June, a sign of modest relief after chronic shortages that have plagued automakers and other industries for more than a year. Still, lead times -- a closely watched gap between when a semiconductor is ordered and when it is delivered -- averaged 27 weeks last month.

Key Insights

In the second quarter, ASML sold a total of 91 lithography machines.

In 2022, it’s planning to ship 55 EUV devices, which etch smaller circuits while increasing capacity and speed, but it will only book revenue for 40 systems because of the sales recognition delay.

The company said it’s revised its dividend policy to make payments on a quarterly basis, starting with an interim dividend of 1.37 euros per ordinary share that will be made payable on Aug. 12.

ASML stock dropped about 32% since the start of the year, in line with a 30% retreat in the Stoxx Europe technology index.

(Updates with details on dividend policy and quotes from CEO from ninth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.