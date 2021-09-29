ASML Raises 2025 Revenue Forecast to as Much as $35 Billion

ASML Holding NV raised its sales guidance for coming years as chipmakers rush to boost production by ordering more of its machines that make high-end semiconductors.

The company sees annual revenue in 2025 of between approximately 24 billion euros and 30 billion euros ($35 billion), with a gross margin in 2025 between 54% and 56%, according to a statement on its investor day. It had previous seen an opportunity for sales between 15 billion and 24 billion euros.

The pandemic has left manufacturers lacking the vital electronic components that power everything from smartphones to cars, costing them billions of dollars in lost revenue.

“Global megatrends in the electronics industry, supported by a highly profitable and fiercely innovative ecosystem, are expected to continue to fuel growth across the semiconductor market,” ASML said in the statement.

It said growth in semiconductor markets and “increasing lithography intensity” are driving demand for its products and services.

The company sees annual revenue growth of around 11% this decade.

The Dutch company has cornered the market for the latest advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment needed to make cutting-edge chips that are faster, cheaper and more efficient. It competes with Japan’s Nikon Corp. in deep ultraviolet machines used to produce more mature chips.

Customers include Samsung Electronics Co. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which have been investing heavily to keep up with rebounding demand as lockdowns ended.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said in July that the company had underestimated how quickly the industry would grow in the past 15 years and was working to boost manufacturing to keep up.

