(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV reclaimed the position of Europe’s third-biggest listed company from Nestle SA after its shares were boosted by an upgrade from Bernstein analysts optimistic about the Dutch chip-equipment firm’s outlook.

Shares of ASML rallied to a two-year high on Monday, valuing the company at about $306 billion, compared with packaged-food giant Nestle at $301 billion. Only Novo Nordisk A/S and LVMH are worth more in Europe.

ASML’s share-price gains are underpinned by hopes of a recovery in spending by chipmakers on high-end equipment, after the company forecast that 2025 will see “very significant” growth following a limited increase in revenue this year. Key customer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has pledged to retain a high level of investment, reflecting strong demand for chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

Bernstein analysts Sara Russo and Chris Elias on Monday upgraded their rating on ASML to outperform, as the stock looks “increasingly attractively priced” compared to its peers, they wrote in a note. ASML gained 35% last year, lagging behind the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index’s 60% jump.

While the year ahead appears challenging, “it’s looking like a good entry point for ASML given the expected growth in 2025,” they said.

Wall Street analysts have turned more bullish on ASML recently. Citigroup Inc. opened a positive catalyst watch on Monday, tipping management to stick with their bullish outlook for 2025. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, named the stock as a top pick among European semiconductor companies.

ASML’s rally faces a test on Wednesday when the company reports fourth-quarter results. Analysts on average expect its quarterly orders to decline by more than 40% from a year earlier, underscoring the challenges confronting near-term demand.

