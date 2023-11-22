(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV’s most bearish analyst is sticking to his lone sell call, forecasting a more challenging 2024 for the Dutch firm than for any of its chip-equipment peers.

After delivering some of the strongest sales growth in the sector in 2023, Europe’s most valuable technology company will see “a more painful capacity digestion phase than its peers,” said Redburn Atlantic’s Timm Schulze-Melander.

ASML could see a 4% sales decline in 2024, compared with an average growth of 5% among six US and European chip-tool makers, according to Schulze-Melander, who has the only sell rating on the stock among the 43 analysts tracked by Bloomberg. An oversupply of lithography machines in China and tempered production capacities at chipmakers could weigh on sales, he wrote in a note.

On top of that, the firm’s next-generation chipmaking machines face technological and commercial barriers that aren’t yet recognized by consensus estimates, Schulze-Melander said.

The analyst further flagged risks of a management shakeup after Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink’s term expires next year.

By contrast, Redburn Atlantic is turning more positive on ASML’s peers. The broker upgraded Applied Materials Inc. and ASM International NV to buy on signs of a recovery in parts of the chip market. The first quarter of next year could mark the “last consensus earnings cuts” for the sector, it said.

Redburn has rated ASML sell since March 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock is little changed in that time compared with an 8% gain in the Stoxx 600 Technology Index.

The broker’s price target of €440 is almost 30% below the current stock price and more than 20% below the next-lowest target among analysts.

