(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV and Samsung Electronics Co. will jointly spend 1 trillion won ($760 million) to build a South Korean plant that will develop cutting-edge semiconductor processing technology.

The plant will use next-generation extreme ultraviolet equipment technology, available exclusively via ASML, that’s used to produce high-end chips, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.

ASML and South Korea-based Samsung’s deal follows a diplomatic exchange between Korea and the Netherlands. The new plant expands ASML’s presence in Korea, where it already has four sites serving customers including Samsung. Geographic diversity is increasingly important with ASML and its unique technology at the center of a trade war between the US and China.

Read More: ASML’s New Chief Is Stepping Into the Middle of a Trade War

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday and toured ASML’s headquarters with Dutch King Willem-Alexander. Samsung Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won also joined the tour.

The countries also announced plans to establish the “Korea-Netherlands Advanced Semiconductor Academy,” which will allow Korean semiconductor-related students and workers to have education opportunities in the Netherlands. ASML, which is facing a severe labor shortage, depends on foreign talent to expand its business.

ASML is the world’s top maker of lithography systems, machines that perform a crucial step in the process of creating semiconductors. It is the world’s only source of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines used by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung and Intel Corp. for the most advanced fabrication.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.