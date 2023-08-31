ASML Says It Can Ship Restricted Chip-Making Gear Until Year End

(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV said it has licenses to ship restricted chip-making machines to China until the end of the year, even as export curbs kick in from September.

Europe’s most valuable tech company doesn’t expect to get export licenses to ship three advanced immersion deep ultraviolet lithography, or DUV, models to China from January, an ASML spokesperson said on Thursday.

ASML has been hurt by the US effort to curb exports of cutting-edge technology to China, the Veldhoven-based company’s third-biggest market. US President Joe Biden’s administration had urged the Dutch government to prevent ASML from shipping some so-called immersion DUV lithography machines, its second-most capable machinery, to China without a license.

Those restrictions are set to take effect from Sept. 1. ASML is already restricted from selling extreme ultraviolet machines, its most advanced systems, to the Asian country.

The four-month period starting September is meant to enable ASML to fulfill contractual obligations with Chinese customers, the spokesperson said.

ASML had previously said that it doesn’t expect the measures to have a material impact on its financial outlook for the year or in the longer term.

