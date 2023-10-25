(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV will support investment in affordable residential projects in its Dutch hometown to ease the impact of its growth on the local housing market.

The chip-equipment maker will invest an undisclosed amount in housing projects in the Brainport Eindhoven region of the Netherlands. The projects will help people with low to middle incomes, students and elderly but will not include its own employees, it said.

ASML, which hires a large number of highly skilled expatriates, has in recent years faced pushback for exacerbating the housing squeeze in the Dutch cities of Veldhoven and Eindhoven and for making homes less affordable for locals.

