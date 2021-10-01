(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Former Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki is likely to be named Japan’s next finance minister, replacing Taro Aso, a report said

The 140 countries attempting to overhaul global tax rules for an increasingly digitized economy are racing to resolve key details

The unrelenting surge in Australia’s home prices is fueling momentum for macroprudential measures to contain credit growth and keep a lid on swelling financial risks

It’s the Australian Paradox. In terms of women’s education, no country does better. But when it comes to participation in the economy, it ranks 70th — behind Kazakhstan, Serbia and Zimbabwe

President Joe Biden is poised to avoid a disruptive shutdown of the government, but deal-making continues on his economic agenda

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested that the U.S. government may have a few days of cash left after the Oct. 18 date she gave earlier this week before a potential default linked to the debt limit

Sri Lanka’s central bank will Friday unveil a road map to restore economic stability

The Philippines will extend the pilot implementation of a new virus response strategy in the capital region by another two weeks

German consumer prices are rising at the fastest pace in nearly three decades, fueled by supply bottlenecks and temporary pressures

Denmark cut its main interest rate after $8 billion in currency market interventions weren’t enough to defend the krone’s peg

The U.K. economy emerged from the winter lockdown more strongly than previously reported, but not nearly enough to claw its way back to its pre-crisis size this year Meantime, U.K. directors are the least optimistic about the economy since the height of the winter lockdown after confidence “fell off a cliff” in September

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the leader of the WTO, began with a plan to score quick negotiating victories that she said would help reboot the trade body. Now, she’s even privately floating the idea of resigning

Amid a trading scandal that’s forced two regional Fed presidents to resign, a public advocacy group has aired concerns about a third regional chief and the job he held before joining the central bank

Bloomberg Economics introduces an update to the Taylor rule in this wrap of its reactions and analysis of events

A new Bloomberg function lets you explore how surprises in inflation, fiscal policy, and other factors may affect monetary policy

Five years ago, just ahead of a presidential election, it was family-run conglomerates under attack. This year, months before a close presidential race, lawmakers are targeting big tech

