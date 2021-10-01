(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

  • Former Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki is likely to be named Japan’s next finance minister, replacing Taro Aso, a report said
  • The 140 countries attempting to overhaul global tax rules for an increasingly digitized economy are racing to resolve key details
  • The unrelenting surge in Australia’s home prices is fueling momentum for macroprudential measures to contain credit growth and keep a lid on swelling financial risks
  • It’s the Australian Paradox. In terms of women’s education, no country does better. But when it comes to participation in the economy, it ranks 70th — behind Kazakhstan, Serbia and Zimbabwe
  • President Joe Biden is poised to avoid a disruptive shutdown of the government, but deal-making continues on his economic agenda
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested that the U.S. government may have a few days of cash left after the Oct. 18 date she gave earlier this week before a potential default linked to the debt limit
  • Sri Lanka’s central bank will Friday unveil a road map to restore economic stability
  • The Philippines will extend the pilot implementation of a new virus response strategy in the capital region by another two weeks
  • German consumer prices are rising at the fastest pace in nearly three decades, fueled by supply bottlenecks and temporary pressures
  • Denmark cut its main interest rate after $8 billion in currency market interventions weren’t enough to defend the krone’s peg
  • The U.K. economy emerged from the winter lockdown more strongly than previously reported, but not nearly enough to claw its way back to its pre-crisis size this year
    • Meantime, U.K. directors are the least optimistic about the economy since the height of the winter lockdown after confidence “fell off a cliff” in September
  • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the leader of the WTO, began with a plan to score quick negotiating victories that she said would help reboot the trade body. Now, she’s even privately floating the idea of resigning
  • Amid a trading scandal that’s forced two regional Fed presidents to resign, a public advocacy group has aired concerns about a third regional chief and the job he held before joining the central bank
  • Bloomberg Economics introduces an update to the Taylor rule in this wrap of its reactions and analysis of events
  • A new Bloomberg function lets you explore how surprises in inflation, fiscal policy, and other factors may affect monetary policy
  • Five years ago, just ahead of a presidential election, it was family-run conglomerates under attack. This year, months before a close presidential race, lawmakers are targeting big tech

