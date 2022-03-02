(Bloomberg) -- Online fashion retailers Asos Plc and Boohoo Group Plc suspended their business in Russia, becoming two of the most prominent U.K. consumer-goods companies to take such a step since the invasion of Ukraine.

Asos said it has halted sales in the country as of Wednesday as it is “neither practical nor right” to continue doing business there, according to a statement. The company has a website in Russia but no operations on the ground.

Asos had already suspended sales in Ukraine immediately following the Russian invasion, a spokesperson said. The company didn’t disclose the size of its operations in the countries.

Boohoo, which also sells to Russian shoppers via its website, has already suspended its operations in the country, according to a company spokesperson. The company doesn’t have any sales channels in Ukraine.

A number of prominent U.S. brands, including Apple Inc. and Nike Inc., previously announced plans to halt product sales in Russia.

