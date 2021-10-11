Asos CEO Beighton to Step Down as Sales Growth Slows

(Bloomberg) -- Asos Plc Chief Executive Officer Nick Beighton stepped down after 12 years at the U.K. online clothing retailer, which warned that sales growth is slowing amid global supply-chain disruptions.

The company said it will start seeking a replacement and Chief Financial Officer Mat Dunn will lead the day-to-day business, taking on the additional role of chief operating officer.

The company said sales growth will slow to a mid-single-digit percentage rate in the first half as supply-chain issues make it harder to satisfy consumer demand. Asos also forecast a decline in adjusted pretax profit this fiscal year to a range of 110 million pounds ($150 million) to 140 million pounds and reported earnings short of analysts’ estimates in the 12 months through August.

Separately, Asos said Ian Dyson will become chairman, replacing Adam Crozier, who previously announced his decision to step down.

