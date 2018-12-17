(Bloomberg) -- Asos Plc cut its sales-growth guidance after a “significant deterioration” in November, showing that the gloom in the U.K.’s retail business is spreading from bricks-and-mortar stores to online sellers.

The company cut its outlook for full-year sales growth to about 15 percent, from a previous range of 20 percent to 25 percent.

The cut confirms that weakness in U.K. retailing is widespread in the runup to Christmas, after Sports Direct International Plc Chief Executive Officer Mike Ashley warned of an “unbelievably bad” November.

If even online online retailers are stumbling and December doesn’t improve, the New Year may bring more profit warnings, or worse, to the sector.

The warning could hit shares of other retailers on Monday.

Asos stock is down 38 percent this year, compared with a 24 percent decline for the FTSE All-Share General Retailers Index.

