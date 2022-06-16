(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Shaftesbury Plc: The West End real estate company agreed an all-share merger with Capital & Counties Properties Plc, creating a London-focused property company with a portfolio worth about £5 billion and approximately 2.9 million square feet of lettable space.

The new company will be called Shaftesbury Capital Plc, but keep Capco’s listings in London and Johannesburg

Asos Plc: The online fashion retailer cut its full year outlook, blaming the impact of inflation on customers for increasing the rate at which they are returning their clothes.

The company also named Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte as its new CEO, and Jorgen Lindemann as Chair

THG Plc: Belerion Capital Group Limited and King Street Capital Management LP have said they don’t plan to make an offer for the embattled UK online shopping emporium.

That leaves property entrepreneur Nick Candy left to declare his intentions for the company — he has until 5pm today to “put up or shut up”

Outside The City

The spotlight is back on Boris Johnson’s conduct during the Partygate scandal following the resignation of his ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, just a day after suggesting in Parliament that the prime minister had breached the ministerial code. That’s as the prime minister is seeking to direct Tories’ ire onto common enemies.

And most older workers who dropped out of the UK labor force during the pandemic chose to retire in a trend that will have a “substantial” economic impact if it continues, the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned.

In Case You Missed It

HSBC Holdings Plc fired a trader in London after scrutinizing the personal mobile phones of some staff, in a sign of increased pressure on banks to closely monitor business communications, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

Later today, it's the Bank of England's turn to try to tame inflation without derailing the economic recovery, following yesterday’s meetings of the US Fed and the ECB. Economists expect the BOE to raise its key rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.25% today.

