Asos Cuts Profit Guidance as Distribution Problems Persist
(Bloomberg) -- Asos Plc warned that annual profit fall below expectations as the U.K. online fashion retailer’s sales are held back by distribution problems.
- Pretax profit is now expected to be in a range of 30 million pounds to 35 million pounds ($37 million to $44 million), as much as 5 million pounds below previous guidance.
Key Insights
- The latest warning shows that Asos is still struggling to get to grips with operational issues that have plagued it since last year.
- Asos has been struggling to keep up with other online fashion chains targeting young shoppers, especially Boohoo Group Plc, which has linked its marketing to reality TV series “Love Island.”
- The company said that “embedding the change from the major overhaul of infrastructure and technology” in U.S. and European warehouses has taken longer than expected, affecting stock availability.
Market Reaction
- The shares have fallen 55% over the past 12 months.
