(Bloomberg) -- Asos Plc warned that annual profit fall below expectations as the U.K. online fashion retailer’s sales are held back by distribution problems.

Pretax profit is now expected to be in a range of 30 million pounds to 35 million pounds ($37 million to $44 million), as much as 5 million pounds below previous guidance.

Key Insights

The latest warning shows that Asos is still struggling to get to grips with operational issues that have plagued it since last year.

Asos has been struggling to keep up with other online fashion chains targeting young shoppers, especially Boohoo Group Plc, which has linked its marketing to reality TV series “Love Island.”

The company said that “embedding the change from the major overhaul of infrastructure and technology” in U.S. and European warehouses has taken longer than expected, affecting stock availability.

Market Reaction

The shares have fallen 55% over the past 12 months.

Get More

Read the statement here

For more on the report, click here

To contact the reporter on this story: Eric Pfanner in London at epfanner1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.