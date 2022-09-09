Asos Sees Slow Start to Autumn as Prices Rise: The London Rush

(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

London Stock Exchange Plc: Markets will open as normal today and close at normal times following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the LSE said.

Asos Plc: The online fashion retailer now expects full-year profit to come in toward the bottom end of its guidance as inflation starts to impact consumer spending.

Sales in August have been weaker than expected, the company said, adding it “remains cautious” about the outlook for consumer spending

The weaker sales reflected the impact of rising inflationary pressures on consumers and a slow start to autumn and winter shopping, the company also said

Computacenter Plc: The IT services firm said it remains on track to meet its expectations of profit growth for the year.

Competition and Markets Authority: The watchdog provisionally cleared the London Stock Exchange Group’s acquisition of technology firm Quantile Group after an in-depth review.

Outside The City

The country is entering a mourning period after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Here’s a guide of what’s expected to happen in the next days.

The Communications Workers Union called off a planned postal workers strike set for today “out of respect” for Queen Elizabeth.

In Case You Missed It

New Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng fired the Treasury’s top civil servant, an apparent move by Liz Truss’s government against the “orthodoxy” managing the nation’s finances.

Ernst & Young’s top leaders agreed to advance plans to break the firm into two, creating a $20 billion audit firm and a separate publicly traded consulting business that it said would be valued at $100 billion.

Elsewhere, an US federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that Revlon Inc. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them.

Looking Ahead

The Bank of England’s rate decision will be in focus next week after the government’s announcement of a multi-billion-pound package to help consumers struggling with energy bills led economists to raise their interest rate forecasts.

On the earnings front, online retailers Ocado Group Plc and THG Plc are set to update the market next week.

For a news fix when the day is done, sign up to The Readout with Allegra Stratton, to make sense of the day’s events.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.