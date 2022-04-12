(Bloomberg) -- Asos Plc, the British online fashion retailer, said its full-year earnings goal faces risks from accelerating inflation and disruption from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The retailer said Tuesday it’s maintaining its forecast for pretax earnings of 110 million pounds to 140 million pounds ($143 million to $182 million) in the fiscal year ending in August, except for the loss of business due to a suspension of sales in Russia. The company said the economy has worsened since it gave the guidance in October, and there’s more risk than normal in the second half.

Asos has suffered a change in fortunes over the past year as its winning position in online retail during Covid lockdowns was later weakened by stores reopening, shopping habits normalizing and supply-chain delays. The shares have lost a third of their value this year and the retailer is still seeking a chief executive officer to replace Nick Beighton, who stepped down in October.

Russia and Ukraine provided about 4% of revenue and 20 million pounds of profit last year, Asos has said.

