(Bloomberg) -- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. agreed to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Johnson & Johnson at a factory in South Africa, where the continent’s biggest drugmaker has the capacity to produce 300 million doses a year.

The deal is subject to technology transfer and commercial terms, the Durban-based company said in a statement on Monday. J&J’s proposed vaccine for the deadly virus that’s swept the world this year is still in clinical trials, after a brief halt last month after a patient became sick.

Aspen shares jumped as much as 7.2%, the biggest intraday gain in almost two months, and traded 4.2% higher at 110.13 rand as of 9:38 a.m. in Johannesburg.

The vaccine candidate would be made and packaged at Aspen’s plant in Port Elizabeth, in which the company has invested about 3 billion rand ($184 million). The company relocated the production of drugs for late-stage cancer, Parkinson’s disease and some auto-immune illnesses there from Europe in 2018.

