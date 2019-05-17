(Bloomberg) -- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. said the sale of its infant-formula business to Lactalis International has been approved by a New Zealand regulator, the last hurdle that needed to be overcome to close the long-delayed deal.

The decision by the Overseas Investment Office enables Durban, South Africa-based Aspen to meet a self-imposed deadline to complete the transaction by the end of this month. The protracted nature of the process has weighed on the shares of Africa’s biggest drugmaker.

All conditions “requiring third-party consents and approvals for the divestment by Aspen of its Nutritionals Business to Lactalis have now been fulfilled,” Aspen said in a statement on Friday.

The stock jumped as much as 6.4% in early trade in Johannesburg.

To contact the reporter on this story: Loni Prinsloo in Johannesburg at lprinsloo3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, John Bowker

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.