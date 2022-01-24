(Bloomberg) --

Julian Assange can go to the U.K. Supreme Court to ask for an appeal over the decision to extradite him to the U.S to face espionage charges, London judges ruled.

Appeals judges in a lower court Monday asked the country’s top court to take steps to consider any appeal application that follows.

“Whether or not the issue needs ventilation in that court is a matter appropriately for its decision,” the judges said in a written judgment.

London judges had previously ruled that the WikiLeaks chief could be extradited in December overturning a lower court’s decision that said Assange, 50, couldn’t be sent to the U.S. to face criminal charges, for fear that prison conditions there would result in his suicide.

