Assange Charged in U.S. With Hacking Conspiracy Tied to Manning

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. unsealed an indictment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange accusing him of taking part in a computer-hacking conspiracy related to the disclosure of diplomatic cables extracted by former U.S. Army analyst Chelsea Manning.

Assange’s anti-secrecy organization published the cables in 2010 and 2011. Assange also assisted Manning in “hacking a password stored on United States Department of Defense computers,” according to the indictment.

Assange was arrested in London on Thursday after Ecuador expelled him from its embassy there. The 47-year-old has been in the embassy since 2012 when he sought to escape questioning in a Swedish sexual-assault case. While those charges were dropped in 2017, Assange has remained in a small apartment in the London embassy.

The prospect of Assange’s extradition to the U.S. may provide new insights into WikiLeaks’ role in what Special Counsel Robert Mueller has described as a conspiracy by Russians to steal the Democrats’ emails.

WikiLeaks published Democratic Party emails hacked by Russians before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Click here to read the indictment

