(Bloomberg) -- Swedish prosecutors will reopen a probe into rape allegations against Julian Assange, a move that may wreak havoc with U.S. attempts to extradite the WikiLeaks founder.

Authorities want to question Assange over a nine-year-old rape allegation, prosecutors said at a press conference Monday. The intervention will likely complicate the U.S. government’s attempt to extradite the 47-year-old Australian to face charges that he helped hack into military computers.

