1h ago
Assange Rape Probe Reopened, Complicating U.S. Extradition Case
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Swedish prosecutors will reopen a probe into rape allegations against Julian Assange, a move that may wreak havoc with U.S. attempts to extradite the WikiLeaks founder.
Authorities want to question Assange over a nine-year-old rape allegation, prosecutors said at a press conference Monday. The intervention will likely complicate the U.S. government’s attempt to extradite the 47-year-old Australian to face charges that he helped hack into military computers.
