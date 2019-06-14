Assange Says His Life Effectively at Stake in Extradition Fight

(Bloomberg) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange told a London court that his life was “effectively at stake” as he battled being sent to the U.S. where he faces charges that he endangered national security.

A court in London scheduled a five-day hearing to consider the U.S. extradition request in February 2020 at a hearing Friday. Assange was arrested when he was removed from Ecuadorian embassy in London in April, after taking refuge there in 2012.

