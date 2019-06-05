(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from a security crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Sudan’s capital rose to 60, a doctors’ group said Wednesday, amid mounting international criticism of the military council that took power following the ouster of veteran President Omar al-Bashir.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement that some of the dead had been thrown into the Nile river. The assault on a democracy camp on June 3 was the most serious violence in Khartoum since Bashir was forced out in April.

The following day, the ruling transitional military council announced plans for elections within nine months after negotiations to hand power to a civilian government broke down.

David Hale, the U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, condemned the “brutal crackdown” in a phone call with Khalid bin Salman, the deputy defense minister of Saudi Arabia, a key supporter of the military council. State-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday that the kingdom had stressed the importance of Sudanese factions resuming dialogue.

The U.S, U.K. and Norway issued a joint statement demanding a transition to a civilian government, saying the crackdown endangered the process.

Mohamed Hamdan, deputy leader of the military council and head of the Rapid Support Forces, denied his troops’ involvement in the camp offensive, claiming it had been carried out by “forces” wearing RSF uniforms.

While Sudan’s military pledged a transition to democratic rule, talks with the opposition stalled over representation in a power-sharing government. Authorities had recently described the Khartoum sit-in, marked by a carnival atmosphere, as a threat to public order.

