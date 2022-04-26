(Bloomberg) -- Wellington Management, the $1.3 trillion asset manager, plans to open its first New York office.

The firm has signed a letter of intent to lease 71,000 square feet (6,600 square meters) across four floors at 799 Broadway, according to a spokeswoman. Wellington will be an anchor tenant at the newly constructed property, which has loft-style work spaces, large windows and an outdoor roof deck.

The building, near Union Square, will be home to more than 250 staff who until now have been working remotely or commuting to the firm’s Boston headquarters. Employees visiting Manhattan will also use the offices.

Wellington has about 3,000 employees globally, with 2,200 of them in the U.S. It is continuing to hire for all areas of its business.

The firm joins a flurry of other money managers that are snapping up space in New York City. Verition Fund Management, Viking Global Investors, Citadel and Blackstone Inc., have either expanded their real estate footprint or are seeking to do so.

