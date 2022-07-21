(Bloomberg) -- Associated British Foods Plc has lured away a top management executive from rival Marks & Spencer Group Plc to succeed its retiring finance director.

The owner of budget clothing chain Primark said Eoin Tonge, currently chief financial and strategy officer at M&S, will replace John Bason who will be retiring as finance director, it said in a statement Thursday. Bason, who has worked at AB Foods for 23 years, will become chairman of newly constituted strategic advisory board and a senior advisor to Primark.

The move will be a blow to M&S as Tonge only joined M&S about two years ago and was part of a top management team of three, alongside two co-chief executives, charged with running M&S following the departure of Steve Rowe. Tonge said he was leaving M&S as “opportunity has knocked for me to take on a new financial role across a diverse portfolio of businesses.”

Bason will stay on as finance director at AB Foods, a conglomerate that, in addition to Primark, also owns a host of agriculture and ingredients businesses, until April 2023. In his new role overseeing the strategic advisory board he will provide expertise to Paul Marchant, chief executive of the clothing chain which has had to weather a tumultuous few years during the pandemic when many of its stores were forced to close.

The new board will not have a governance role and the way Primark reports its finances to AB Foods will not change.

