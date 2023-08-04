(Bloomberg) -- The US Food and Drug Administration approved Astellas Pharma Inc.’s Izervay for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration, the Japanese drugmaker said in a statement.

Izervay is the only approved geographic atrophy treatment with a statistically significant reduction in the rate of its progression after 12 months, according to the statement. It slowed loss of photoreceptors and disease progression as early as six months.

Izervay is anticipated to be available in the US in two to four weeks, Astellas said. It’s reviewing potential financial impacts of this approval for the fiscal year ending March 31 next year.

