(Bloomberg) -- Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. has agreed to acquire Iveric Bio Inc., which develops drugs to treat age-related blindness, for about $5.9 billion.

The deal, which will be funded by cash and debt, is for for 100% of Iveric Bio for $40 per share, a premium of 75% to the drugmaker’s 30-day volume-weighted average price through end-March 31, the companies said in a statement on Monday. Iveric shares closed at $32.89 on Friday.

The acquisition gives Astellas a key product to offer therapies for blindness and eye conditions, a growth area identified by the company. Iveric Bio is developing a drug to treat geographic atrophy, a condition that leads to the loss of retinal tissue in the eye.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with Iveric Bio, a company with exceptional expertise in the R&D of innovative therapeutics in the ophthalmology field,” Naoki Okamura, Astellas’s chief executive officer, said in the statement.

Astellas said it will pay for the deal with bank loans and by issuing commercial paper of about ¥800 billion yen, in addition to cash on hand. The debt will be repaid within five to seven years, the company said, adding that there will be no change to its dividend policy.

