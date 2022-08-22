(Bloomberg) -- Astellas Pharma Inc. is planning to seek regulatory review in Europe for an experimental drug that reduces the severity of hot flashes in menopausal women, Chief Executive Officer Kenji Yasukawa said.

Fezolinentant is one of several new medicines Astellas is counting on to make up for a potential drop in sales when its biggest-selling cancer drug Xtandi faces generic competition in the US from 2027. Japan’s second-biggest drugmaker will apply for review as soon as next month, ahead of an earlier plan to file in the October-December period.

The menopausal therapy candidate is being reviewed by US regulators, who will make a decision by Feb. 22. Astellas is also running mid-stage trials for the Japanese market. Astellas predicts that Fezolinetant may be able to generate as much as 500 billion yen ($3.7 billion) in annual sales, in a market that’s projected to be worth $24.4 billion by 2030. The drug is orally taken and it is the first non-hormonal treatment in the category.

“Creating a series of product line-ups in the next year or two is the biggest and essential milestone for the success” of the company’s mid-term plan, Yasukawa, who became the CEO in 2018, said in an interview. “For that, we are doing extremely well.”

Another potential blockbuster treatment, Padcev for cancer, won approvals in the US and Japan last year and in Europe earlier this year.

Astellas aims to raise its core operating profit margin to at least 30% by fiscal 2025 from about 20% by increasing sales of new products while cutting costs. Annual revenue is forecast to reach 1.8 trillion yen, up almost 40% from the year ended March.

“Our therapeutic areas of focus are in cell and gene therapies and they don’t require large-scale studies like for lifestyle diseases,” Yasukawa said, adding that profit margins may exceed the company’s target because it can save cash by spending less on research and development. Currently, 19% of total sales is allocated to development. “Personally, I don’t think we’ll spend that much.”

Astellas forecasts a dividend of 60 yen per share for the current fiscal year, from 50 yen in 2021 and 42 yen the year before. With successful approvals of new therapies, the drugmaker is confident to keep up the current pace of payouts, according to Yasukawa.

Astellas shares have climbed about 20% since the release of its mid-term plan in May of last year, hitting a record high in June.

Asked about the risk of a global recession, Yasukawa says he’s most concerned about inflation, because it may fuel a push by patients to switch to cheaper generic medicines from branded drugs.

“When there’s extreme inflation, even cancer patients tend to switch treatments to generic drugs,” Yasukawa said. “For companies like us, that’s a negative factor.”

