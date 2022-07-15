(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc: The luxury car maker has announced a £653 million funding package in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will become its second-largest shareholder.

Aston Martin’s board also said it considered and rejected a £1.3 billion equity investment proposal from Investindustrial Group Holdings and Geely International Ltd. that it believes “markedly overestimated” the company’s new equity capital requirements, would have heavily diluted existing shareholders and been difficult to execute

Burberry Group Plc: The British fashion brand held its full year guidance despite lockdowns in China disrupting a key market where sales in the first quarter plummeted 35%.

Spending by local clients in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, however, was above pre-pandemic levels

Fevertree Drinks Plc: The premium mixer maker warned that its margins could be impacted by “significantly” worsening logistics and costs.

The company said it is confident some of those rising costs, like the rising price of sea freight, will be transitory in nature

Outside The City

Contenders in the Tory leadership race will battle it out in a series of TV debates in the coming days, the first of which airs tonight on Channel 4.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt pulled ahead of their rivals in the second round of voting yesterday, leaving Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in third place. But pro-Brexit Attorney General Suella Braverman, who was knocked out, is now backing Truss in the contest, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

In Case You Missed It

Amid Conservative party turmoil, the government is rushing to show its plans to boost the City of London by publishing new financial services draft legislation next week.

And Amazon.com Inc. is set to create more than 4,000 new permanent jobs in the UK this year, the smallest number it’s announced in at least three years, despite planning to open two more fulfillment centers in the north of England.

Looking Ahead

Fresh UK house price data comes out on Monday, in the wake of Rightmove’s warning that the red-hot housing market is showing signs of a cooldown. Later in the week, inflation figures for June will be closely watched for any easing in the rate of rising prices.

On the earnings front, mining company Anglo American Plc and online grocer Ocado Group Plc are due to report.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.