Aston Martin CEO to Step Down, Be Replaced by Ex-Ferrari Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Tobia Moers, chief executive officer of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc, is expected to leave the company, effective immediately, to be replaced by former Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Moers was a controversial figure at the luxury carmaker as he sought to turn around a business that lost money for the past three years. Aston Martin will announce the transition on Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the moves aren’t yet public.

“Aston Martin will provide a full market update as part of its quarterly announcement in the morning,” a company spokesman said in a statement.

Moers joined Aston Martin two years ago after nearly two decades at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, where he last ran that company’s AMG sports car division.

Felisa, who retired as CEO of Ferrari in 2016, joined Aston Martin’s board last year. The Financial Times reported earlier on the change.

