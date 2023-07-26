(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc shares rose after revenue surged in the second quarter on higher prices for its luxury cars.

The manufacturer’s second quarter performance was ahead of analyst expectations, but it left its full-year guidance unchanged. Aston Martin added that it was on track to achieve its financial targets for 2024.

The company’s sales climbed 23% to £381.5 million ($492 million) in the quarter ended June, driven by higher volumes and prices. It reported an operating loss of £42.3 million. The shares rose as much as 6.9% in early London trading.

Aston Martin, which is led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, has been in the midst of a turnaround effort that’s resulted in multiple capital raises, the most recent of which made China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund major shareholders.

Last month, the carmaker said it had agreed an electric vehicle technology tie-up with Lucid Group Inc., which is also backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The UK manufacturer also extended a years-long cooperation with Mercedes-Benz Group AG, though it will no longer issue more stock to the German carmaker that already owns a roughly 9% stake.

Aston Martin’s longstanding financial woes have made it increasingly reliant on partners for technology that other automakers consider core to their products. Models including the DBX sport utility vehicle and DB12 sports car are powered by Mercedes engines.

The average selling price of its cars rose 14% to £212,000 in the first half of 2023.

