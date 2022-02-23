(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc expects deliveries to rise by 8% this year after surging demand for its DBX SUV helps to offset delays for the carmaker’s Valkyrie supercar.

The carmaker reported an operating loss of 76.5 million pounds ($104 million) for 2021, Aston said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts had estimated the company would report a 79 million pound operating loss for the year.

In January, Aston said delayed deliveries of the 2.4 million-pound Valkyrie had reduced its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization by about 15 million pounds. Still, the company said it sold more than 3,000 DBXs in the year, giving it a 20% share of the luxury SUV market. Aston plans to deliver 75 t0 90 Valkyries this year, according to the statement.

Aston Martin has spent the last 18 months restructuring after a rescue by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. The 62-year-old fashion mogul injected cash and forged closer ties with Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz to ensure the company survives tumultuous times for the auto industry.

